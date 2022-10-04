Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 4

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after advancing 1.47 percent to 17,116.5. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 4:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 2.66 percent higher on Monday. S&P 500 advanced 2.59 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.27 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 2.69 percent while the Shanghai index was trading 0.55 percent lower at 7:20 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 1.47 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,116.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex dropped 638.11 points or 1.11 percent to end at 56,788.81 on Monday while the broader NSE Nifty fell 207 points or 1.21 percent to 16,887.35.

Import-Export | India's exports contracted by 3.52 percent to $32.62 billion in September against $33.81 billion in the same month last year while the trade deficit widened to $26.72 billion, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Rupee | Snapping its two-session gain, the rupee fell by 42 paise to close at 81.82 against the US dollar on Monday,

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.19 percent to $1,705.20 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.34 percent higher at $19,530 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.26 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,322.80 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian forces claimed that they have broken through Russia's defences in the south of the country and recaptured several villages in an advance along the strategic Dnipro River on Monday.