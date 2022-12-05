Stocks to watch: State Bank of India, Ion Exchange, SJVN, UltraTech and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a flat to positive start on the first trading day of the week amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 48 points or 0.3 percent at 18,872.5. Shares of State Bank of India, Ion Exchange, SJVN, UltraTech among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on December 5 -

State Bank of India | The lender said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.5 percent, making it the largest single infrastructure bond issued by any lender in the country. The amount raised through bonds will be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment.

SJVN Ltd | The state-owned company said that its arm SJVN Green Energy bagged a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. The project is expected to generate 455.5 million units in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10,480.8 MUs.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd | The company has bagged an order worth Rs 343.4 crore from Indian Oil Corporation for designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning, performance guarantee test run and operation and maintenance for five years of Zero Liquid Discharge plant at Panipat Refinery.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | The company has received income tax refund order for Rs 427.5 crore. The said refund includes interest of Rs.176.9 crore. The said order was passed in compliance with the order passed by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in favour of the company in the dispute pertains to allowing R&D Expenditure as capital expenditure while computing taxable profit.

UltraTech Cement Ltd | The company announced the commissioning of 1.8 mtpa greenfield grinding capacity at Dhule Grinding Unit, Maharashtra and 1.8 mpta brownfield clinker backed second grinding capacity at Dhar Cement Works, Madhya Pradesh. The company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 119.5 mtpa.

Godrej Properties Ltd | The company bought an 18.6 acre land parcel at Kandivali, in Mumbai for around Rs 750 crore to develop a luxury housing project. The company expects sales revenue of about Rs 7,000 crore from this upcoming 18.6-acre project, which would have a developable potential of about 3.7 million square feet.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd | The company continued its momentum with disbursement of approximately Rs 4,500 crores, a 75 percent year-on-year growth in November 2022. Healthy disbursement trends have led to a strong gross asset book of approximately Rs. 76,300 crores, growing ~3.4 percent over September 2022.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd | The company has signed a share purchase agreement with Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC Private Ltd to acquire 75 percent stake in Nutana Aviation for Rs 1.5 crore.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd | The company’s board approved the continuation of Rajnikant S. Ajmera as the chairman and managing director of the company beyond the age of 70 years.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd | The paid Rs 3 lakh fine to stock exchanges BSE and NSE for not having the requisite number of Independent Directors on the Board as on September 30, 2022.