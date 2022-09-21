    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    SpiceJet, Shree Cement, Yes Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 21

    SpiceJet, Shree Cement, Yes Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 21

    SpiceJet, Shree Cement, Yes Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 21
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Shloka Badkar   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's session in the red as the market snapped the 2-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17718.35, 97.90 down points and the BSE Sensex ended at 59456.78, 262.96 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

    Yes Bank, Yes Bank stock, Yes Bank shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    1 / 9

    Yes Bank | Shares of Yes Bank climbed nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the private sector lender announced that its board has approved the sale of stressed assets worth around Rs 48,000 crore to JC Flowers ARC. JC Flowers was the only bidder for the lender's portfolio. Its stock ended nearly 3.1 percent up.

    FMCG stocks, FMCG shares, Dabur, HUL, Marico, ITC, Britannia, Radico, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    2 / 9

    FMCG stocks | The Nifty FMCG index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.3 percent. Shares of Dabur, HUL, Marico, ITC, Britannia and Radico ended 1.1 to 3.7 percent higher.

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile stock, Tamilnad Mercantile shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    3 / 9

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd | Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank declined on Wednesday after the Street continued to be cautious a day after the lender said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected its proposal to appoint B Vijayadurai as part-time non-executive chairman. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's shares gave up initial losses to rise over 2 percent in intraday trade.  Its stock ended 0.2 percent lower.

    4 / 9

    Shree Cement Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 5.9 percent down.

    SpiceJet, SpiceJet stock, SpiceJet shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    5 / 9

    SpiceJet | Shares of domestic carrier SpiceJet declined on Wednesday after the airline asked 80 of its pilots to go on a three-month leave without pay. Its stock ended 4 percent lower.

    Zomato, Zomato shares, Zomato stock, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    6 / 9

    Zomato Ltd | Global brokerage firm Jefferies says that every investor it met is convinced of Zomato’s food delivery potential, given the concept is well accepted across markets. Its stock ended nearly 1 percent higher.

    triveni turbines, triveni turbines stock, triveni turbines shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    7 / 9

    Triveni Turbine | Shares of Triveni Turbine went up by over 3 percent after shares in the industrial steam turbine worth Rs 3.23 crore were offloaded by Triveni Engineering, at a price range of Rs 226.5-229 per share. Its stock ended 0.8 percent up.

    KPIT Technologies, KPIT technologies shares, KPIT technologies stock, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    8 / 9

    KPIT Technologies Ltd | KPIT Technologies shares rose on Wednesday after the Pune-based tech company announced the acquisition of four companies of Germany's Technica group through a wholly-owned subsidiary in an all-cash deal. Its stock ended 3.8 percent up.

    Central Bank of India, Central Bank of India stock, Central Bank of India shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    9 / 9

    Central Bank of India | Central Bank of India shares surged on Wednesday a day after the RBI removed the state-run lender from the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework — a mechanism aimed at helping commercial banks showing signs of stress to return to normalcy. Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 6.6 percent higher.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Nifty50 cracks below 17,750 amid market-wide sell-off ahead of Fed policy announcement

    Next Article

    YES Bank gains nearly 5% after approval for sale of Rs 48,000 cr stressed loans to JC Flowers ARC

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng