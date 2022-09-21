SpiceJet, Shree Cement, Yes Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 21

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's session in the red as the market snapped the 2-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17718.35, 97.90 down points and the BSE Sensex ended at 59456.78, 262.96 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Yes Bank | Shares of Yes Bank climbed nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the private sector lender announced that its board has approved the sale of stressed assets worth around Rs 48,000 crore to JC Flowers ARC. JC Flowers was the only bidder for the lender's portfolio. Its stock ended nearly 3.1 percent up.

FMCG stocks | The Nifty FMCG index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.3 percent. Shares of Dabur, HUL, Marico, ITC, Britannia and Radico ended 1.1 to 3.7 percent higher.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd | Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank declined on Wednesday after the Street continued to be cautious a day after the lender said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected its proposal to appoint B Vijayadurai as part-time non-executive chairman. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's shares gave up initial losses to rise over 2 percent in intraday trade. Its stock ended 0.2 percent lower.

Shree Cement Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 5.9 percent down.

SpiceJet | Shares of domestic carrier SpiceJet declined on Wednesday after the airline asked 80 of its pilots to go on a three-month leave without pay. Its stock ended 4 percent lower.

Zomato Ltd | Global brokerage firm Jefferies says that every investor it met is convinced of Zomato’s food delivery potential, given the concept is well accepted across markets. Its stock ended nearly 1 percent higher.

Triveni Turbine | Shares of Triveni Turbine went up by over 3 percent after shares in the industrial steam turbine worth Rs 3.23 crore were offloaded by Triveni Engineering, at a price range of Rs 226.5-229 per share. Its stock ended 0.8 percent up.

KPIT Technologies Ltd | KPIT Technologies shares rose on Wednesday after the Pune-based tech company announced the acquisition of four companies of Germany's Technica group through a wholly-owned subsidiary in an all-cash deal. Its stock ended 3.8 percent up.

Central Bank of India | Central Bank of India shares surged on Wednesday a day after the RBI removed the state-run lender from the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework — a mechanism aimed at helping commercial banks showing signs of stress to return to normalcy. Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 6.6 percent higher.