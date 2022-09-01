SpiceJet, Hindalco, Ashok Leyland and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 1

SUMMARY The market ended Thursday's session lower amid volatility. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17542.80, 216.50 points lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58766.59, 770.48 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Aviation stocks | Stocks of aviation companies — InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Jet Airways, SpiceJet, and Global Vectra — traded mixed on Thursday after the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were cut by 0.7 percent to Rs 1.21 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi. While the shares of InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) and Jet Airways ended 1 and 0.2 percent higher, respectively, the shares of SpiceJet and Global Vectra closed 3.1 and 2.5 percent lower.

IT stocks | The Nifty It index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 2 percent. The shares of Wipro, HCL Tech, Coforge, MPhasis, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, MindTree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Services and TCS ended 0.6 to 2.3 percent lower.

Biocon Ltd | Biotechnology major Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received multiple observations across its production facilities in India and Malaysia from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Its stock ended nearly 2.6 percent down on the BSE.

Hindalco | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 3.6 percent lower.

Oil and gas stocks | Shares of oil and gas companies traded mixed on Thursday after the government revised the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil and export duty on diesel and jet fuel. While the shares of HPCL, GAIL, BPCL ended 0.3 to 1.1 percent up, the shares of Oil India, ONGC, Reliance ended 0.2 to 3 percent down.

Ashok Leyland | Shares of Ashok Leyland, the flagship brand of the Hinduja Group jumped five percent to their highest level since May 2018 during Thursday's trading session. The company announced that it bagged orders from major fleets for 1,400 school buses in the UAE, the company's largest ever supply of school buses in this country. Its total auto sales for August 2022 also increased by 51 percent. Its stock ended 5.7 percent up on the BSE.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 17.6 percent up.