    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    SpiceJet, Hindalco, Ashok Leyland and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 1

    SpiceJet, Hindalco, Ashok Leyland and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 1

    SpiceJet, Hindalco, Ashok Leyland and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 1
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    The market ended Thursday's session lower amid volatility. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17542.80, 216.50 points lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58766.59, 770.48 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

    Aviation stocks, Aviation shares, indigo, jet airways, spicejet, global vectra, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    1 / 7

    Aviation stocks | Stocks of aviation companies — InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Jet Airways, SpiceJet, and Global Vectra — traded mixed on Thursday after the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were cut by 0.7 percent to Rs 1.21 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi. While the shares of InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) and Jet Airways ended 1 and 0.2 percent higher, respectively, the shares of SpiceJet and Global Vectra closed  3.1 and 2.5 percent lower.

    2 / 7

    IT stocks | The Nifty It index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 2 percent. The shares of Wipro, HCL Tech, Coforge, MPhasis, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, MindTree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Services and TCS ended 0.6 to 2.3 percent lower.

    Biocon, biocon biologics, biocon stock, biocon shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    3 / 7

    Biocon Ltd | Biotechnology major Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received multiple observations across its production facilities in India and Malaysia from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Its stock ended nearly 2.6 percent down on the BSE.

    Hindalco, Hindalco stock, Hindalco shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    4 / 7

    Hindalco | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 3.6 percent lower.

    Oil and gas stocks, oil and gas shares, reliance, ril, ongc, bpcl, gujarat gas, mgl, ioc, indian oil corporation, oil india, GAIL, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    5 / 7

    Oil and gas stocks | Shares of oil and gas companies traded mixed on Thursday after the government revised the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil and export duty on diesel and jet fuel. While the shares of HPCL, GAIL, BPCL ended 0.3 to 1.1 percent up, the shares of Oil India, ONGC, Reliance ended 0.2 to 3 percent down.

    Ashok Leyland, Ashok Leyland stock, Ashok Leyland shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    6 / 7

    Ashok Leyland | Shares of Ashok Leyland, the flagship brand of the Hinduja Group jumped five percent to their highest level since May 2018 during Thursday's trading session. The company announced that it bagged orders from major fleets for 1,400 school buses in the UAE, the company's largest ever supply of school buses in this country. Its total auto sales for August 2022 also increased by 51 percent. Its stock ended 5.7 percent up on the BSE.

    Tata Telservices stock, Tata Teleservices, Tata Teleservices shares, nifty500, nifty 500 top gainer, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    7 / 7

    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 17.6 percent up.

    Previous Article

    Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 770 pts lower and Nifty slips below 17,550 — rupee dips to 79.56 vs dollar

    Next Article

    ZEE Entertainment slips after CCI says its merger with Sony can hit competition

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng