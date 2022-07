1 / 8 Maruti Suzuki India | The company's quarterly revenue exceeded Street estimates, but higher raw material prices — thanks to a sustained increase in commodities — and a prolonged shortage of semiconductors dented its operating performance. The firm's net profit more than doubled compared with the corresponding period a year ago — analysts had expected a 3.5 times jump. Maruti Suzuki shares slipped into the red in a broadly strong session on Dalal Street. However, its stock closed 0.7 percent up on the BSE.



2 / 8 Financial stocks | The Nifty Financial Services index gained the most among sectoral indices up nearly 2.4 percent. The shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Muthoot Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance closed 2 to 10.5 percent higher.



3 / 8 Nestle India | Shares of Nestle India rose over 3 percent on Thursday as investors cheered better-than-expected sales, led by an improvement in demand and softening of some commodity prices. This, despite a miss on the profit front. Its stock closed 2.5 percent up on the BSE.



4 / 8 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, the shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closed nearly 11.7 percent higher.



5 / 8 SpiceJet Ltd | D-Street investors turned cautious on SpiceJet as the stock hit a two-year low on Thursday, a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday ordered the domestic airline to operate a maximum of 50 percent of its flights for eight weeks. SpiceJet shares shed more than 9 percent in intraday trade. Its stock closed 3.5 percent lower on the BSE.



6 / 8 Biocon | Shares of biotechnology major Biocon slumped over 5 percent on Thursday after the company reported an earnings miss on all fronts-profit, revenue, EBITDA and margin. Its stock closed nearly 5 percent lower on the BSE.



7 / 8 Shree Cement Ltd | According to the company's quarterly results, it reported a profit of Rs 315.5 crore, down 36.3 percent from last year's Rs 495 crore. Its stock closed 3.1 percent lower on the BSE.