1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks added to the latest string of losses on Wall Street Monday amid worries about how badly the Omicron variant, inflation, and other forces can affect the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, Dow Jones and the S&P 500 fell over 1 percent, each.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading in the green Tuesday morning despite bearish sentiments on the Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose nearly half a percent. Japan's Nikkei index surged over 1.5 percent. Chinese blue chips were up 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI rose half a percent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.1 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.4 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares declined over 2 percent Monday and gave up key levels as global stocks underwent a sell-off. Sensex declined almost 1,200 points to 55,822. And the Nifty50 index settled at 16,600, down 370 points. Midcaps closed over 3.5 percent lower.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices edged higher Tuesday even as investors worried about Omicron’s impact on global economy. Brent crude surged half a percent to $71.92 and the US oil was trading flat at $68.23.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed higher Monday, rising 16 paise to 75.90. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.05 percent to 96.61.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Monday declined by Rs 350 to Rs 48,594 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also declined by over Rs 770 to Rs 62,130 per kilogram. Both precious metals were falling in the international market Tuesday, with gold at $1,790 and silver at $22.23 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose slightly to $46,900 Tuesday morning after moving very little Monday. Altcoins were underperforming the coin Tuesday, as the number two crypto, Ether prices declined slightly to trade at $3,930.



8 / 10 Bond yields: Bond yields have risen across the board as the RBI announced a 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction. The 10-year bond yields hit fresh 20-month high post the announcement. Continue reading



9 / 10 Asset sale: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that banks have recovered over Rs 13,000 crore from asset sale of fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Continue reading