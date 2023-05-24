Shree Cement, L&T, Crompton Greaves and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share, Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro, with a target of Rs 2,900 per share.

Shree Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share. It says the company had a small miss in its fourth quarter EBITDA.

Shree Cement | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 25,600 per share. it says share of premium products is likely to increase, which will help realisations.

Shipping | Nomura says containership rates are continuing to fall on routes to the US. It says daily cargo reported that the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) containership rates from Shanghai to EU were down.

Larsen & Toubro | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro, with a target of Rs 2,900 per share. It says that its FY24 order flow of 10 to 12 percent and revenue growth guidance of 12 to 15 percent is achievable.

Crompton Greaves | CS has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Crompton Greaves with a target of Rs 325 per share, reducing it from the previous Rs 360 per share. It says its fourth quarter results were better than estimated, particularly in the context of peers.