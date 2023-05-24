English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsShree Cement, L&T, Crompton Greaves and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Shree Cement, L&T, Crompton Greaves and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Shree Cement, L&T, Crompton Greaves and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 8:05:36 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share, Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro, with a target of Rs 2,900 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

Shree Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share. It says the company had a small miss in its fourth quarter EBITDA.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

Shree Cement | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 25,600 per share. it says share of premium products is likely to increase, which will help realisations.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X