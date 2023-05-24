Shree Cement, L&T, Crompton Greaves and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share, Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro, with a target of Rs 2,900 per share.

Shree Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share. It says the company had a small miss in its fourth quarter EBITDA.

Shree Cement | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 25,600 per share. it says share of premium products is likely to increase, which will help realisations.