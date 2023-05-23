Shree Cement, BPCL and Zomato: Tuesday's top brokerages calls

SUMMARY Brokerage calls for May 23: Macquarie has given downgrade rating to Zomato, Jefferies suggests holding Shree Cement. Here are more stocks on brokerages' radar

1 / 5

Expect oil price to stay above $80/bbl. Refining margin to average $6-7/bbl over FY24/25. Increase our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 11/10 percent for FY24/25: Investec on BPCL

2 / 5

Company successfully repositioning itself as a premium cement brand. Significant and rapid capacity addition in favourable markets: Jefferies on Shree Cement

3 / 5

Jefferies gives buy call on BPCL, says reported GRM at $21/bbl well ahead of estimate, marketing segment weaker on higher inventory losses

4 / 5

Beat was led by a better show on realisations, but weak opex. Cost/t was above est as fuel costs surprised negatively & expanded QoQ: MS on Shree Cement

5 / 5

Macquarie downgrades Zomato to underperform from neutral rating, says sequential growth has stalled in the core food delivery business