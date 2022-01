1 / 10 Wall Street: Wall Street ended on a weak note Friday but ended the year with big gains. S&P fell 0.3 percent Friday. The Dow Jones fell 0.2 percent, and tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 0.6 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares kicked off the year with a positive start. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down over 0.05 percent. Shares in Japan, China, and Australia were closed for trading. Hong Kong’s HSI was flat. South Korea’s Kospi rose over half a percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed higher on the last day of 2021 as Sensex rose 460 points to 58,253. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,354, up 150 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose Monday as the market kicked off 2022 on a positive note, although concerns over demand waning due to rapidly rising coronavirus cases limited the gains. On Monday, the Brent crude was rose 0.3 percent at $78.02 and the US oil rose over 0.3 percent to $75.47.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 2021 at 74.29, declining by 1.67 percent in one year. On Friday, it rose 13 higher tracking domestic equities year-end dollar selling by banks and exporters. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.04 percent to 95.92.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Friday rose by Rs 200 to Rs 47,885 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also rose by over Rs 520 to Rs 62,160 per kilogram. Both precious metals were falling in the international market Monday, with gold at $1,828 and silver at $23.19 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin was trading in a narrowed range after option contracts worth $8 billion expired Friday. The coin recovered slightly Saturday before falling in the red Sunday. It was down nearly 1 percent at the $46,900-level Monday. The coin is down over 7 percent over the past seven days. Ether prices, meanwhile, rose over 1 percent to $3,795.



8 / 10 Power consumption: India's power consumption grew by 4.5 per cent in December to 110.34 billion units (BU) over the same period a year ago, according to power ministry data. Continue reading



9 / 10 Housing sales: Housing sales across the top seven cities rose 71 percent year-on-year in 2021 to 2,36,530 units, but demand fell short of pre-Covid levels by 10 percent, according to Anarock. Continue reading