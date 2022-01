1 / 10 Wall Street: Wall Street got 2022 off a solid start with more record highs for S&P 500 and Dow Jones. S&P rose over 0.6 percent Monday. The Dow Jones rose 0.7 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced over 1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading higher Tuesday, following gains overnight stateside. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up over 0.4 percent. Shares in Japan advanced over 1.5 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. Hong Kong’s HSI was up over half a percent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.05 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks rose over 1.5 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares surged over 1.5 percent on the first day of 2022 as Sensex rose over 930 points to 59,183. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,625, up 270 points. Market breadth favours the advances, with three stocks rising for every one declined.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices closed higher Monday on hopes of further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase. On Tuesday, both benchmarks were flat with the Brent crude at $79.01 and the US oil at $76.05.



5 / 10 Gold:Gold futures on MCX Monday declined by Rs 370 to Rs 48,099 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also declined by over Rs 900 to Rs 62,660 per kilogram. Both precious metals were rising in the international market Tuesday, with gold at $1,804 and silver at $22.81 per ounce.



6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee pared initial losses to close with slim gains on the first day of 2022. It closed at 74.28, up by 1 paisa. Meanwhile, the dollar index advanced 0.11 percent to 95.77.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin is down nearly 2 percent Tuesday morning at $46,000-levels. The coin was trading sideways on its birthday on Jan 3, when in 2009 Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block and marked the beginning of Bitcoin. The coin is down over 7 percent over the past seven days. Ether prices also declined 2 percent to $3,700-level.



8 / 10 Exports: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India's exports in December surged 37 percent on an annual basis to USD 37.29 billion, which is the highest-ever monthly figure. Continue reading



9 / 10 Budget: In Budget 2022, the Centre is likely to propose an amendment to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Act to reduce the compliance burden and allow companies operating within the conclaves to sell products in the domestic market without additional customs duty. Continue reading