1 / 10 Wall Street: Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, with tech stocks pulling S&P 500 lower amid rising US bond yields, but Dow Jones marking another record high. S&P fell 0.1 percent. The Dow Jones rose 0.6 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined over 1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading lower Wednesday, despite Dow Jones’s overnight rally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down over 0.7 percent. Shares in Japan were flat. Chinese blue chips are down 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI is down nearly half a percent. South Korea’s Kospi declined over 1 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks declined over 0.2 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares surged over 1 percent as Sensex rose over 670 points to 59,855. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,805, up 180 points. Gains in financial, IT, and oil and gas shares pushed the benchmarks higher.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose over a percent higher Tuesday after OPEC and allies decided to continue pumping more oil in the world economy amid the hope that demand for oil will hold despite the rapid spread of Omicron. On Wednesday however, both benchmarks were in the red with the Brent crude at $79.82 and the US oil at $76.86.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee slumped 30 paise to 74.58 Tuesday, snapping the three-session rising streak due to elevated crude oil prices and the strong US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index advanced 0.02 percent to 96.23.



6 / 10 Gold:Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose by Rs 230 to Rs 47,715 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also rose by over Rs 500 to Rs 61,740 per kilogram. Both precious metals were mixed in the international market Wednesday, with gold at $1,815 and silver at $23.05 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin gained marginally to Wednesday morning at $46,100-levels and was flat for the past 24 hours as the trading volumes declined. The coin is down over 3 percent over the past seven days. Ether prices rose nearly 2 percent to $3,800-level.



8 / 10 RBI: The RBI Tuesday said state-owned SBI, along with the private-sector lenders ICICI and HDFC Bank continue to be Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) or institutions that are 'too big to fail'. Continue reading



9 / 10 Trade deficit: India exported goods worth USD 37.29 billion in December 2021—the highest-ever in a month. The imported goods also touched a fresh historical high as they rose 38 percent to USD 59.27 billion. With this, the trade deficit has increased to USD 22 billion from USD 22.9 billion in November. Continue reading