1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday leaving indices with solid gains ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rose over half a percent, each and tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.8 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading in the green Friday morning following Wall Street’s overnight rally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose over 0.24 percent. Japan's Nikkei index surged 0.14 percent. Chinese blue chips were up 0.03 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI rose 0.2 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.6 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.6 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares extended gains for the third straight day Thursday. Sensex rose 385 points to 57,315. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,050, up 95 points. Supporting the rally, midcaps surged 1 percent.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices extended gains Thursday, shaking off worries of the hit to economic activity from Omicron. On Friday, the Brent crude declined 0.3 percent to $76.60 and the US oil surged 1 percent to $73.76.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee rose for the sixth straight session Thursday, closing 28 paise higher to 75.26 helped by firm domestic markets. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.03 percent to 96.10.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Thursday declined by Rs 50 to Rs 48,199 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March rose by over Rs 135 to Rs 62,460 per kilogram. Both precious metals were rising in the international market Friday, with gold at $1,810 and silver at $22.91 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin surged over 5 percent Friday morning to break above 50,000 for the first time since December 13. The coin is up over 7 percent over the past seven days, per data from coinmarketcap.com. Altcoins also surged with the number two crypto, Ether prices up over 3 percent to $4,122.



8 / 10 Inflation: While Asia's inflation has remained lower than global peers, rising shipping costs may change that soon, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Continue reading



9 / 10 RBI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore each on One Mobikwik Systems Private Ltd and Spice Money Ltd for deficiencies in the regulatory compliance. Continue reading