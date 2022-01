1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks recovered from big early losses on Wall Street Monday as investors jumped in before the closing bell after slumping throughout much of the day as they anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine. S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rose 0.3 percent, each and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged over half a percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares tumbled Tuesday following a volatile session on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan declined over 1 percent. Shares in Japan declined over 1.5 percent. Chinese blue chips were down 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI was down over 1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.6 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks slumped nearly 3 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed over 3 percent lower Monday, weighed down by selling across the board. Sensex declined over 1,545 points to 57,491 and the Nifty50 index settled at 17,149, down over 465 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices fell about 2 percent Monday, hit by investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. On Tuesday, prices recovered some ground with the Brent crude rising over 0.5 percent at $86.69 and the US oil up 0.3 percent to $83.60.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee slipped 17 paise Monday to close at 74.60, a three-week low, as rising crude prices, forex outflows, and heavy losses in domestic equities hurt forex market sentiment. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.12 percent to 95.75.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Monday rose by Rs 350 to Rs 48,249 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March declined by over Rs 800 to Rs 64,806 per kilogram. On Tuesday, both precious metals were trading mixed in the international spot market, with gold at $1,840 and silver at $23.81 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin prices recouped $36,000 Tuesday as it seemed to stabilise after last week’s correction. The coin is up over 1 percent in the last 24 hours, having crashed over 15 percent in the last week. Altcoins were still down with Ether prices down by 2 percent to $2,390.



8 / 10 Fiscal deficit: In the adverse case, ICRA projects fiscal deficit at a higher Rs 17.9 trillion, driven by the two major outlays intended to bolster confidence amongst households, namely free food grains under the PMGKAY scheme and an enhanced outgo for MGNREGA. Continue reading



9 / 10 RBI: The Reserve Bank of India conducted an overnight variable rate repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) Monday for an amount of Rs 75,000 crore. The date of reversal is on January 25, 2022, the central bank said in a release. Continue reading