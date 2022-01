1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks fell again on Wall Street on Thursday as technology stocks sold off in the afternoon, pushing the Nasdaq further into what's known as a correction. S&P 500 and the Dow Jones fell 1 percent, each and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined over 1.3 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading lower on Friday following a sell-off on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan declined nearly 3 percent. Shares in Japan declined over 1.5 percent. Chinese blue chips were down 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI was flat. South Korea’s Kospi was down 1 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks slumped over 1 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed over a percent lower for the third straight session on Thursday. Sensex slid below 60,000-level, declining over 635 points to 59,464 and the Nifty50 index settled at 17,757, down 180 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices continued declining amid strong demand and short-term supply disruptions. On Friday, the Brent crude slipped over 2.5 percent lower at $86.09 and the US oil was flat at $86.90.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee slipped 7 paise to close at 74.51, as sustained foreign outflows and rising crude prices hurt forex market sentiment. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.02 percent to 95.53.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Thursday rose by Rs 13 to Rs 48,377 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also surged by over Rs 945 to Rs 64,405 per kilogram. On Friday, both precious metals were falling in the international spot market, with gold at $1,838 and silver at $24.39 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin slipped to nearly 5 percent Friday morning to below $40,000 as Nasdaq on Wall Street entered correction territory. The coin was last trading at $39,800. Altcoins like Ether prices also declined 7 percent to $2,919.



8 / 10 Indian economy: India from a growth perspective looks really good, said JPMorgan. It is forecasting 9 percent GDP growth in 2022, followed by above 5 percent in 2023. But this is going to be in the context of globally rising rates, Mixo Das of JPMorgan told CNBC-TV18.



9 / 10 Budget 2022: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sought an additional budget allocation of Rs 20,000 crores. The ministry has cited the need for a fiscal push on the back of renewed investor interest and the need for a further impetus on Digital India.

Continue reading