1 / 10 Wall Street | US stock-index futures made solid gains on Sunday, following the worst week on Wall Street since March 2020. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 200 points while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 each advanced nearly 1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian stocks fell on Monday as traders weighed concerns about tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy. Shares fell in Japan, technology stocks retreated in Hong Kong and China’s market was mixed.



3 / 10 D Street | The Indian equity benchmark indices closed over half a percent lower but off Friday's intra-day lows, extending the sell-off for the fourth day. The Sensex closed over 425 points lower and the Nifty50 index slumped 140 points. The broader markets underperformed the headline indices as both mid-caps and small-caps declined over 2 percent.



4 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil pushed higher at the open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies. Global benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel after a run of five weekly gains.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee advanced by 8 paise to close at 74.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday on the back of easing crude oil prices and dollar selling by banks and exporters. However, the rupee's further recovery was restricted by continuous foreign fund outflows and sell-offs in domestic equities, analysts said.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were set for a second weekly gain, as safe-haven demand and lower U.S. bond yields lifted the metal's appeal, while investors look forward to a Federal Reserve meeting for clues to its tightening timeline.



7 / 10 Bitcoin | Bitcoin dipped below $34,400 at the start of the weekend, before mounting a small comeback on Sunday. Bitcoin was trading at over $36,000 on Sunday after continuing its recent decline earlier in the weekend.



8 / 10 Federal Reserve | The Fed on Wednesday is expected to signal a liftoff in interest rates from March and balance-sheet reduction later this year. Ebbing stimulus is forcing a rethink about the economic and market outlook.



9 / 10 Budget 2022 expectations | The Finance Minister is gearing up to present the third budget amid a global pandemic. Expectations are high and challenges are many. But the main focus remains on how the budget will stimulate consumption, increase investments, job creation and spur growth. According to a KPMG India survey seeking views of key stakeholders on several tax-related aspects of the upcoming budget, 64 percent respondents expect an enhancement in the basic income tax exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. Continue Reading