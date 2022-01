1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks continued to dive on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and prepared for higher bond yields. S&P 500 and the Dow Jones fell 1 percent, each and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined over 1.2 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday following a sell-off on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan surged half a percent. Shares in Japan declined by 1 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat as China’s central bank slashed key lending rates. Hong Kong’s HSI rose over half a percent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.35 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks slumped nearly 0.4 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed over a percent lower on Wednesday. Sensex declined over 655 points to 60,098 and the Nifty50 index settled at 17,938, down 175 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday after a fire on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey briefly stopped flows, increasing concerns about an already tight short-term supply outlook. On Thursday, however, indices corrected over 1 percent with the Brent crude at $87.60 and the US oil at $86.



5 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Wednesday rose by Rs 460 to Rs 47,926 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also surged by over Rs 1,360 to Rs 63,019 per kilogram. On Thursday, both precious metals were falling in the international spot market, with gold at $1,842 and silver at $24.165 per ounce.



6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee rose 14 paise to close higher for the first time in four days at 74.44, in line with positive Asian peers. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.11 percent to 95.62.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin slipped to $41,000 on Thursday morning, down over 1.5 percent with analysts seeing a short-term price rebound. Ether prices also declined 2 percent to $3,109.



8 / 10 Indian economy: Badrinivas NC, Head - Markets and Security Services at Citi South Asia, has predicted 8.3 percent growth for next fiscal and 6 percent for the year after that. Continue reading



9 / 10 Loan moratorium reimbursement: The government on Wednesday approved a sanction of Rs 973.74 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI) as reimbursement related to the loan moratorium that was implemented in 2020 amid the pandemic. Continue reading