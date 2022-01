1 / 10 Wall Street: While the stocks recouped much of the losses, they ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday. S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent. The Dow Jones fell 0.4 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading lower Tuesday as investors remained worried about inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.2 percent. Shares in Japan are were down nearly 1 percent. Chinese blue chips declined 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI fell 0.5 percent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.25 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks fell over 0.75 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares finished the session higher Monday as Sensex rose over 650 points to 60,395 and the Nifty50 index settled at 18,003, up 190 points. Gains in banks, metal, realty, and financial stocks pushed the benchmarks higher.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices fell Monday as concerns about demand fears stoked by rise in Omicron cases overtook concerns of supply from Kazakhstan. On Tuesday, both benchmarks recouped some losses, with the Brent crude at $81.10 and the US oil at $78.55.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee gained 30 paise to close at 74.05 Monday, amid a robust buying in domestic equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 95.90.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Monday declined by Rs 35 to Rs 47,452 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also declined by over Rs 15 to Rs 60,600 per kilogram. On Monday, both precious metals were rising in the international spot market, with gold at $1,804 and silver at $22.56 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin matched the fall in US stocks Monday and fell below $40,000 before recouping losses. The coin is up to $41,800 Tuesday morning, having declined over 9 percent over the past seven days. Meanwhile, Ether prices were down nearly 2 percent to $3,090.



8 / 10 FDI: Outward foreign direct investment by Indian companies fell by over 8 percent to $2 billion in December 2021, data from the RBI showed Monday. Continue reading



9 / 10 Employment: Total employment generated by 9 sectors stood at 3.10 crore in the July-September 2021 quarter—2 lakh more than that of the April-June period, survey by the labour ministry showed. Continue reading