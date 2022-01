1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks fell to a new low for the year on Wall Street Tuesday as bond yields surged amid renewed jitters the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates to tackle the high inflation. S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent. The Dow Jones fell 1.5 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined over 2.5 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday following a broad-based sell-off on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan was down 0.14 percent. Shares in Japan declined 1.5 percent. Chinese blue chips fell over 0.12 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI rose over 0.3 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks slumped nearly 0.4 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares failed to hold intra-day gains and slipped over 1 percent Tuesday. Sensex declined over 660 points to 60,754 and the Nifty50 index settled at 18,113, down 195 points. Gains in financial stocks lent some support to the benchmarks.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices Tuesday climbed to highest levels since October 2014 as investors worried about global political tensions involving major producers like United Arab Emirates and Russia that would exacerbate the already tight supply outlook. On Wednesday, the Brent crude index surged over 1.6 percent to $88.94 and the US oil surged over 1.5 percent to $87.01.



5 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose by Rs 30 to Rs 47,917 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also surged by over Rs 1,200 to Rs 61,898 per kilogram. On Wednesday, both precious metals were falling in the international spot market, with gold at $1,812 and silver at $23.47 per ounce.



6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee slumped 33 paise to close at two week low of 74.58 Tuesday, as elevated crude oil and strong dollar continued to weigh on investor sentiments. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.09 percent to 95.34.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin was trading mixed Tuesday, slipping to $41,000 at one point but recovered to $42,000-level Wednesday morning. Ether prices declined over 1.5 percent to $3,166.



8 / 10 Budget 2022: The government is confident of exceeding its tax revenue target even as divestment receipts continue to languish and expenditure is higher than the budget estimates for the current fiscal.



9 / 10 Air India: The government is looking to hand over Air India to the Tata group by January end, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.