1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed lower though recovered major losses on Wall Street Friday. S&P 500 rose nearly 0.1 percent. The Dow Jones fell 0.6 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading mixed Monday as investors awaited China’s trade data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan declined 0.4 percent. Shares in Japan surged 0.8 percent. Chinese blue chips surged over 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI fell over 0.5 percent. South Korea’s Kospi declined over 1 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks jumped nearly 0.1 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares snapped 5 sessions' winning run on Friday to end flat as Sensex declined over 12 points to 61,223 and the Nifty50 index settled at 18,255, down 2 points. Gains in heavyweights like Infosys and TCS helped the market avoid deeper losses.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices have climbed for four weeks straight and such is the demand that physical barrels of oil is changing hands at near-record high premiums. The Brent crude index surged 0.5 percent to $86.45 and the US oil surged 0.75 percent to $86.43.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee slumped 25 paise to close at 74.15 Friday, snapping the fifth day winning run. Meanwhile, the dollar index slipped 0.01 percent to 94.78.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Friday rose by Rs 80 to Rs 47,736 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March declined by over Rs 275 to Rs 61,920 per kilogram. On Monday, both precious metals were down in the international spot market, with gold at $1,815 and silver at $22.91 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin prices hovered near $43,000-level Monday morning as investors looked for a sign that the coin has hit its rock bottom. The coin has surged over 2 percent over the past seven days.



8 / 10 WPI inflation: India's wholesale price index (WPI) inflation has eased to 13.56 percent in December from 14.23 percent in November, government data showed. Continue reading



9 / 10 Economic recovery: Fitch Ratings said the rising COVID cases may delay recovery in MSME and microfinance lending, and add to asset quality risks of non-banking financial institutions. Continue reading