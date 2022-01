1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Thursday having shed early gains as investors gauged the latest data on inflation and company earnings. S&P 500 declined nearly 1.5 percent. The Dow Jones fell 0.5 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined over 2.5 percent.



Asian equities: Asian shares were trading lower Friday following overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan declined nearly 1 percent. Shares in Japan are down over 1.5 percent. Chinese blue chips declined over 0.8 percent. Hong Kong's HSI fell over 0.8 percent. South Korea's Kospi declined over 1 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks fell over 0.8 percent.



D-Street: The Indian shares finished the session higher on Thursday as Sensex rose over 85 points to 61,235 and the Nifty50 index settled at 18,255, up 45 points. Gains in IT, metal, and oil and gas stocks pushed the benchmarks higher.



Crude oil: Oil prices declined nearly half a percent Friday. The Brent crude index fell to $84.21 and the US oil at $81.72 as investors booked profit.



Rupee: The rupee gained 3 paise to close at 73.90 Thursday, clocking gains for the fifth straight session amid a weak dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index slipped 0.12 percent to 94.80.



Gold: Gold futures on MCX Thursday fell by Rs 80 to Rs 47,800 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March surged by over Rs 70 to Rs 61,856 per kilogram. On Friday, both precious metals were mixed in the international spot market, with gold at $1,822 and silver at $23.11 per ounce.



Bitcoin: Bitcoin slid over 2 percent Friday morning to $42,000-level, erasing Thursday's gains as tech stocks slid on the Wall Street. The coin has declined over 1 percent over the past seven days. Meanwhile, Ether prices were down over 2 percent to $3,200-level.



UN on India's growth: India is expected to grow at 6.5 percent in FY22, a decline from the 8.4 percent GDP estimate in previous financial year, the UN said Thursday. While the country's economic recovery is on a "solid path" amid rapid vaccination progress, coal shortages and high oil prices could put the brakes on economic activity in the near term, it added.



LIC IPO: The government will launch the mega public offer of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) by March and file draft papers with the market regulator by the end of this month, an official said.