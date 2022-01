1 / 10 Wall Street: US stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Martin Luther King Jr Day. Stock futures were trading mixed on Tuesday morning with Dow Jones down over half a percent and Nasdaq futures up over half a percent. S&P 500 futures were flat.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading higher Tuesday following a quiet Wall Street where the US markets were closed for a public holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan surged 0.25 percent. Shares in Japan surged 0.8 percent. Chinese blue chips surged over 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI rose over 0.5 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was flat. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks jumped nearly 0.25 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares recovered opening lows to close with minor gains on Monday as Sensex rose over 85 points to 61,308 and the Nifty50 index settled at 18,308, up 50 points. Gains in auto and realty indices helped the benchmarks.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices climbed Monday as investors expected that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by the Libyan output. On Tuesday, the Brent crude index surged 0.35 percent to $86.78 and the US oil surged 0.8 percent to $84.50 on a subdued trading day.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee slumped 10 paise to close at 74.25 Monday, declining for second straight day due to high dollar demand and forex outflows. Meanwhile, the dollar index slipped 0.05 percent to 95.11.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Monday rose by Rs 118 to Rs 47,778 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also surged by over Rs 259 to Rs 61,603 per kilogram. On Tuesday, both precious metals were surging in the international spot market, with gold at $1,821 and silver at $23.10 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin slipped two percent as trading remained closed in the US markets; it is trading at $42,000-level currently. Ether and other altcoins also slipped Tuesday.



8 / 10 RBI paper: India's overall economic activity remains strong, driven by upbeat consumer confidence and an uptick in bank credit, and expectations that Omicron may turn out to be a "flash flood rather than a wave" have further brightened the prospects, according to an RBI article. Continue reading



9 / 10 RBI paper: India has attracted higher FDI flows and continues to remain among the top attractive destinations for international investors, according to an article published in the Reserve Bank of India's monthly bulletin for January 2022. Continue reading