1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks ended lower on Wall Street on Friday as treasury yields rose in anticipation Federal Reserve will raise rates as soon as March. S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent. The Dow Jones fell less than 0.1 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading mixed on Monday as investors kept an eye on rising interest rates and coronavirus cases. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up over 0.2 percent. Shares in Japan were flat. Chinese blue chips declined 0.5 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI fell 0.1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.3 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks fell over 0.1 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares finished the session higher on Friday as Sensex rose over 140 points to 59,745 and the Nifty50 index settled at 17,812, up 65 points. Gains in banks and financial stocks pushed the benchmarks higher.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices lost ground Monday due to rising coronavirus cases, though losses were capped due to supply disruptions in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and Libya. On Monday, both benchmarks were up sliding, with the Brent crude at $81.65 and the US oil at $78.73.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee gained 8 paise to close at 74.34 on Friday, tracking a weaker greenback in the overseas market and positive equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.20 percent to 96.11.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Friday rose by Rs 4 to Rs 47,451 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also rose by over Rs 240 to Rs 60,426 per kilogram. On Monday, both precious metals were falling in the international market, with gold at $1,793 and silver at $22.30 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin topped $42,500 Sunday after reaching its lowest mark since late September Friday and Saturday. The coin is up to $41,800 Monday morning, having declined over 11 percent over the past seven days. Meanwhile, Ether prices also climbed over 1 percent to $3,150.



8 / 10 Consumer durables: Prices of air conditioners and refrigerators have shot up in the new year as consumer durables makers pass on the impact of rising raw material costs and higher freight charges to customers.



9 / 10 COVID-19: Reviewing the COVID-19 situation amid a surge in cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.