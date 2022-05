1 / 10 Wall Street | On Monday, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.6 percent higher. Gains from banks and a rebound in market-leading tech shares supported a broad-based rally.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.2 percent, South Korea's Kospi tanked 0.6 percent while China's Shanghai Composite was up about 0.1 percent.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | The Nifty50 futures listed on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent to 16,219.5 as of 7:19 am hinting at a slightly higher opening for Dalal Street.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Indian shares erased all intra day gains on Monday and ended flat with a negative bias on Monday amid selling in index heavyweights like Tata Steel, HDFC twins, and ITC. The 30-share BSE Sensex index ended at 54,289, down 38 points or 0.07 percent while the broader NSE Nifty50 closed at 16,215, down 51.5 points or 0.3 percent.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee recovered from record lows and settled 15 paise higher at 77.55 against the US currency on Monday following a weak dollar in overseas markets and the RBI governor hinting at another rate hike in June to arrest rising inflation.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold steadied on Tuesday as the US dollar stabilized after a slide in the previous session that drove greenback-priced bullion to its highest level in two weeks.



7 / 10 Quarterly Earnings | Companies including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aster DM Healthcare, Balrampur Chini Mills, Eclerx Services, Grasim Industries, IPCA Laboratories, Latent View Analytics, Metropolis Healthcare, Minda Industries, The Phoenix Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars and RITES will report their quarterly earnings today.



8 / 10 Top stocks to watch | Among others, the street will keep a close eye on shares of Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Zomato, Marico. (Have a look at the complete list of today's stocks to watch here)



9 / 10 Delhivery IPO Listing | The logistics and supply chain firm is set to make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price for Delhivery has been fixed at Rs 482 per share.