1 / 6 Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments: The index has moved from strength to greater strength! We flew past the first target of 17550 and we are now headed to 17750! Good support lies at 17500 and until that does not break, traders can accumulate long positions on intraday dips or corrections for higher targets.









2 / 6 Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99: Markets have made a new all-time high with Sensex touching the 59,000-mark for the first time. The rally is driven by various PLI schemes introduced by the government. Further, we expect the bank to perform well as they have not yet participated in the rally. Other than we don’t recommend any fresh buying at this level as markets have made a huge move in a short time.









3 / 6 Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart: We are in a roaring and classical bull market where Nifty and Sensex continue to achieve new milestones. I believe this bull run may continue for the next 2-3 years while intermediate correction or shakeout phases can't be ruled out. If we talk about the near-term outlook then bullish momentum may continue in September month where Sensex can cross the psychological mark of 60000 but I think we may see a correction after that. October could be a month of correction. Investors should remain invested in this bull run while they can come out of those stocks which have quality concerns. Those who are not comfortable after a massive rally can go through the SIP route to ride this bull run.









4 / 6 Jay Thakkar, Marwadi Shares & Finance: The market has bounced back from the lower levels. That clearly shows at the lower levels we have good support on Nifty. It was consolidating within the range of 17,450-17,250 that was 200 points range, which got broken on the upside hence the short-term target would be 17,650 – we still have around half percent upside pending in the short-term.









5 / 6 Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research: The market witnessed another day of positive movement after the market was able to sustain the Nifty 50 Index level of 17500. It shows sustaining above 17500, the market to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till 17850 levels. The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD to stay positive and market breadth to improve, further strengthening a short-term bullish outlook.