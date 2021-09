1 / 6 Suveer Chainani, Avendus Wealth Management: I have seen the cycles, and every time just reinforced the view that be disciplined towards asset allocation. And when I say asset allocation, there are three big pillars. One is public markets, including international equities, fixed income for your short term requirements and this new baby that I am with is in the private markets. A lot of disruption happening in the startup system with enough and more evidence that this journey just started. So lots going on in the private markets, which is where vendors really take support position.









2 / 6 Aditya Narain, Edelweiss Securities: The bottomline is the risks would lie a little bit more on the consumer discretionary space and potentially a little bit in the capex support kind of spaces like cement possibly, where prices have gone up. Stocks have done well and you are not tending to see the kind of demand at this juncture, as the prices seem to suggest.









3 / 6 Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE: Sensex reaching 60,000 today first time ever is an indicator of India's growth potential, as well as the way India is emerging as a world leader during COVID period in addition to worldwide monetary expansion and relaxed fiscal policies adopted by world powers.









4 / 6 Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO- Retail, IIFL Securities: Expectations of solid economic recovery and sustained growth in the next couple of years is keeping the bulls enthused. Also from global funds perspective, India remains an attractive destination, especially in the China+1 scenario. Having said that retail investors must have a diversified portfolio at this stage to face any kind of volatility.









5 / 6 Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities: Sensex opened gap up on Sept 24 and breached 60,000 in a runaway rally. The time taken for the last 10,000 points was much less (246 days vs the previous 10,000 points taking 609 days). This shows the impact of the return of FPIs and local investors continue to invest despite headwinds that cropped up time and again. The absence of a 10 percent correction in the indices over the last 18 months shows the maturity of the local investors but also throws up the possibility of that happening over the next few weeks/months.