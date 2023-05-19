SBI, Zydus Life, IndiGo and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 715. per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on PNB Housing Finance with a target of Rs 630 per share.

SBI | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 715. per share, It says loan growth remained 17 percent year-on-year.

SBI | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 720 per share. It says the bank's net income was 11 percent ahead, driven by lower provisions. It added that the only negative was elevated capex.

SBI | Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 700 per share. It says the only negative in SBI's quarterly earnings was continued surge in opex, potentially led by wage revision.

Zydus Life | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Zydus Life, with a target of Rs 646 per share. It says the company has a growth momentum, rich US launch visibility, strong balancesheet and inexpensive valuation.

Zydus Life | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zydus Life, with a target of Rs 540 per share. it says its fourth quarterly earnings are ahead of estimates.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, with a target of Rs 3,126 per share, It says its market share and margin are key stock drivers and its valuations are below median levels.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, with a target of Rs 2,700 per share. It says its fourth quarterly earnings are in line with expectations and it has a positive spread outlook.

PNB Housing Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on PNB Housing Finance with a target of Rs 630 per share. It says that in FY24, its loan growth should increase and bad loans should fall every quarter.

Tata Elxsi | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Tata Elxsi with a target of Rs 5,610 per share. It says its execution prowess and domain capabilities are being partially offset by macro uncertainty.

UNO Minda | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on UNO Minda with a target of Rs 730 per share. It says its weaker gross margin leads to EBITDA miss in the fourth quarter