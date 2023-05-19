SBI, Zydus Life, IndiGo and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 715. per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on PNB Housing Finance with a target of Rs 630 per share.

SBI | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 715. per share, It says loan growth remained 17 percent year-on-year.

SBI | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 720 per share. It says the bank's net income was 11 percent ahead, driven by lower provisions. It added that the only negative was elevated capex.