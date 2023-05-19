English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsSBI, Zydus Life, IndiGo and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SBI, Zydus Life, IndiGo and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SBI, Zydus Life, IndiGo and more: Friday's top brokerage calls
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 8:12:01 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 715. per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on PNB Housing Finance with a target of Rs 630 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10
Show More
Show More

SBI | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 715. per share, It says loan growth remained  17 percent year-on-year.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10
Show More
Show More

SBI | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI, with a target of Rs 720 per share. It says the bank's net income was 11 percent ahead, driven by lower provisions. It added that the only negative was elevated capex.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X