SBI, Sula Vineyards, Suven Pharma and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 26

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices on Monday snapped the four-day losing streak and ended on a positive note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18014.60, 207.80 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 60566.42, 721.13 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

Sula Vineyards | Shares of winemaker Sula Vineyards jumped nearly 11 percent in intraday trade on Monday, posting their first increase after a weak listing on Thursday. Its stock ended XX percent XX.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd | Shares of Inox Green Energy Ltd. gained the most since its listing last month after the company announced the acquisition of an independent wind turbine operation and maintenance (O&M) services provider for an undisclosed amount. This is Inox Green's first ever acquisition. Its stock ended nearly 7.5 percent higher.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 7.3 percent. Shares of PSB, SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtraa, Bank of India, Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank ended 4 to 20 percent higher.

Cipla | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 1.9 percent lower.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd | Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp are up the most since May this year after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 350. Its stock ended nearly 14.5 percent higher.

Suven Pharmaceuticals | Promoters of Suven Pharmaceuticals will dilute up to 50 percent stake in the company to Private Equity firm Advent International, for a sum of Rs 6,300 crore, the management told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 4.8 percent lower.