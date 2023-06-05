SBI Life, M&M Finance, Vedanta and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI Life with a target of Rs 1,650 per share, while JPMorgan has downgraded its rating on Vedanta to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 280 per share, from the previous Rs 350 per share.

SBI Life | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI Life with a target of Rs 1,650 per share. it says that regarding the transfer of policyholder-related assets and liabilities of Sahara Life, the company has clarified that this is not a merger, but a transfer of liabilities and assets.

M&M Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' on M&M Finance with a target of Rs 270 per share. It says its disbursements and collections remained strong in May.

Vedanta-Hindustan Zinc | JPMorgan has downgraded its rating on Vedanta to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 280 per share, from the previous Rs 350 per share. Meanwhile, it has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Hindustan Zinc. It says it expects dividend payout to remain elevated at both companies.

Banks | CLSA said its a strong start to FY24 as credit growth supports. It says it epects a moderation to 11 to 12 percent by FY25.