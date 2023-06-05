SBI Life, M&M Finance, Vedanta and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI Life with a target of Rs 1,650 per share, while JPMorgan has downgraded its rating on Vedanta to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 280 per share, from the previous Rs 350 per share.

1 / 4

SBI Life | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI Life with a target of Rs 1,650 per share. it says that regarding the transfer of policyholder-related assets and liabilities of Sahara Life, the company has clarified that this is not a merger, but a transfer of liabilities and assets.

2 / 4

M&M Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' on M&M Finance with a target of Rs 270 per share. It says its disbursements and collections remained strong in May.