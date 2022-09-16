    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, DRL and Cipla: Friday's top brokerage calls

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of SBI Life with a revised target price of Rs 1,500 while Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Cipla with a revised target price of Rs 1,223.

    SBI Life | The global brokerage has an 'overweight' call on the shares of SBI Life with a revised target price of Rs 1,500. According to the brokerage house, the management of SBI Life is bullish on medium-term APE growth.

    Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of DRL with a revised target price of Rs 5,099. According to the brokerage house, the company has strengthened its core business

    Hero MotoCorp | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Hero MotoCorp with a revised target price of Rs 2,962. The brokerage house says that demand is expected to grow by double digits this year.

    Cipla | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Cipla with a revised target price of Rs 1,223. The brokerage house says that upcoming launches of the company look strong.

