Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, DRL and Cipla: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of SBI Life with a revised target price of Rs 1,500 while Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Cipla with a revised target price of Rs 1,223.

SBI Life | The global brokerage has an 'overweight' call on the shares of SBI Life with a revised target price of Rs 1,500. According to the brokerage house, the management of SBI Life is bullish on medium-term APE growth.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of DRL with a revised target price of Rs 5,099. According to the brokerage house, the company has strengthened its core business

Hero MotoCorp | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Hero MotoCorp with a revised target price of Rs 2,962. The brokerage house says that demand is expected to grow by double digits this year.

Cipla | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Cipla with a revised target price of Rs 1,223. The brokerage house says that upcoming launches of the company look strong.