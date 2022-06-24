[caption id="attachment_13924812" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on SBI | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on SBI shares with a target price of Rs 615. Growth, margin and asset quality are heading in the right direction, according to the brokerage house.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13924822" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jefferies on ICICI Bank | Jefferies say that the correction, coupled with high return on assets, makes ICICI Bank among the best risk-reward across banks.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13924802" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on IT | CLSA maintains its preference for Infosys, TCS and HCL in the IT sector. The brokerage firm notes that the near term picture is strong, and expects Indian listed players to report a demand strength similar to Accenture's in Q1.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13924792" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on Macrotech | CLSA maintains 'underperform' on the shares of Macrotech with a target price of Rs 1,061. The brokerage house notes that the contribution from newer markets is the key to achieve 20 percent CAGR medium-term presales target.[/caption]