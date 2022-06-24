

1 / 4 CLSA on SBI | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on SBI shares with a target price of Rs 615. Growth, margin and asset quality are heading in the right direction, according to the brokerage house.



2 / 4 Jefferies on ICICI Bank | Jefferies say that the correction, coupled with high return on assets, makes ICICI Bank among the best risk-reward across banks.



3 / 4 CLSA on IT | CLSA maintains its preference for Infosys, TCS and HCL in the IT sector. The brokerage firm notes that the near term picture is strong, and expects Indian listed players to report a demand strength similar to Accenture's in Q1.