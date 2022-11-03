SBI, HPCL, Tech Mahindra and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 3

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session with minor cuts. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18052.70, 30.15 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60836.41, 69.68 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd | Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s net loss narrowed in the September quarter courtesy a one-time LPG grant provided by the government. Excluding the grant, the results are marginally better than estimates. The stock ended 1.7 percent lower.

Tech Mahindra | Nifty50's top loser, the stock ended 2.6 percent lower.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices. Shares of Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, SBI, PSB, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India ended 1 to 6.6 percent higher.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 13.6 percent higher.

HDFC Ltd | Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) — India's largest mortgage lender — on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 4,454 crore for the July-September period, exceeding Street estimates. Its quarterly net profit, after taking into account a tax outgo of Rs 960 crore, saw an increase of 17.8 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago, driven by strong demand for home loans. The stock ended 0.4 percent lower.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The company received the final nod from the US drug regulator for the Ketorolac Tromethamine injection. The stock ended 7.6 percent higher.