SBI Cards, InterGlobe Aviation, and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target of Rs 2,730 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 1,100 per share.

1 / 4

InterGlobe Aviation | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target of Rs 2,730 per share. It says market share gains will be far stickier and it would structurally improve PLFs and profitability.

2 / 4

SBI Cards | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says spending growth remains strong, revolver mi should stabilise near Q4 levels.

3 / 4

NBFCs | CLSA has reiterated that cost of funds will rise in FY24, despite a rate pause. It says cost of bank borrowings are likely to decline, but largely in FY25. It added that the cost of funds of NBFCs at present are lower than pre-COVID levels.

4 / 4

Telecom | Jefferies says that over FY23-25, it expects the telecom sector revenues to grow at 12 percent CAGR, led by tariff hikes. It adds that delays in tariff hikes can accelerate market share shifts.