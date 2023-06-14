CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsSBI Cards, InterGlobe Aviation, and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SBI Cards, InterGlobe Aviation, and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SBI Cards, InterGlobe Aviation, and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 8:01:43 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target of Rs 2,730 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 1,100 per share.

brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, SBI cards stock, SBI Cards shares, Interglobe aviation stock, interglobe aviation shares, telecom sector, NBFCs,
Image count1 / 4
Show More
Show More

InterGlobe Aviation | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target of Rs 2,730 per share. It says market share gains will be far stickier and it would structurally improve PLFs and profitability.

brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, SBI cards stock, SBI Cards shares, Interglobe aviation stock, interglobe aviation shares, telecom sector, NBFCs,
Image count2 / 4
Show More
Show More

SBI Cards | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says spending growth remains strong, revolver mi should stabilise near Q4 levels.

brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, SBI cards stock, SBI Cards shares, Interglobe aviation stock, interglobe aviation shares, telecom sector, NBFCs,
Image count3 / 4
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X