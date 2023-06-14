SBI Cards, InterGlobe Aviation, and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target of Rs 2,730 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 1,100 per share.

1 / 4

InterGlobe Aviation | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target of Rs 2,730 per share. It says market share gains will be far stickier and it would structurally improve PLFs and profitability.

2 / 4

SBI Cards | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says spending growth remains strong, revolver mi should stabilise near Q4 levels.