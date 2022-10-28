Analysts lower SBI Card earnings estimates after company's quarterly performance fails to excite Street

SUMMARY SBI Card shares succumbed to selling pressure a day after the credit card issuer reported a 52 percent jump in net profit to Rs 526 crore for the July-September period with 28 percent growth in revenue. The stock fell 5.4 percent to end at Rs 811 apiece on BSE, after many analysts lowered their earnings estimates for the company after the earnings announcement.

JPMorgan downgraded SBI Card to 'neutral' with a revised target price of Rs 950, from Rs 1,250. The brokerage expects the company's spends trajectory to remain healthy, in line with strong industry trends, but warns that its market share could continue to reel under pressure, especially with higher competition from private banks. JPMorgan lowered its earnings per share estimates for SBI Card for the years ending March 2023 and March 2024 by 17 percent and 14 percent respectively, primarily on account of an estimated decline in the net interest margin — a key measure of profitability for financial institutions.

Goldman Sachs maintained a 'sell' call on SBI Card with a target price of Rs 700. The brokerage lowered its earnings estimates for the company for three years ending March 2025 by one percent, five percent and four percent respectively citing a higher-than-expected cost of funds and increased loan loss provisions.

Credit Suisse continued with an 'outperform' call on SBI Card buy lowered its target price by 6.1 percent to Rs 1,080. The brokerage expects strong growth to continue for the company, led by new card additions and increasing spends. It sees growth in SBI Card's EPS to stay at 34 percent.

Morgan Stanley retained its 'overweight' rating on SBI Card with a target price of Rs 1,100, saying the company's profit after tax fell short of its estimate on account of higher costs. The brokerage lowered its earnings forecasts for SBI Cards for the two years ending March 2025 by 1-2 percent.