    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    SBI, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance: Monday's top brokerage calls
    2 Min(s) Read
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of SBI with a revised target price of Rs 680 while CITI has a 'buy' rating for the shares of Ambuja Cements with a revised target price of Rs 340. Here's a look at top stocks on brokerage radar today

    SBI | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of SBI with a revised target price of Rs 680. The brokerage house says that SBI management is seeing a stronger outlook in the banking sector.

    Axis Bank | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,050. The brokerage house says that the growth and margin of the bank are improving.

    Mahindra and Mahindra | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of Mahindra and Mahindra with a revised target price of Rs 1,567. The brokerage house says that the company will increase its channel inventory in the tractor segment.

    Ambuja Cements | CITI has a 'sell' call on the shares of Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 340. The brokerage house says that raising funds will help the company in its stated target to double capacity in the next 5 years.

    Bajaj Finance | CLSA has a 'hold' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a revised target price of Rs 8,000. The brokerage house says that the credit card service will help the company penetrate deeper into markets.

