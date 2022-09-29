Stocks to watch today: SAIL, Nykaa, Torrent Pharma, Dish TV and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-up start on Thursday tracing negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were almost one percent or 165 points up at 17,054 on the last count. Shares of SAIL, Nykaa, Torrent Pharma, Dish TV among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 29 -

1 / 10

Steel Authority of India Ltd | The public sector steel giant said it posted the best ever production performance of 18.733 million tonne hot metal and 17.37 million tonne crude steel during 2022 fiscal. The company said it entered into the elite club of Indian companies having a turnover above Rs 1 lakh crore.

2 / 10

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The US FDA inspected the pharma company's manufacturing facility at Indrad, Gujarat and issued a 'Form 483' with 3 observations.

3 / 10

Blue Dart Express Ltd | The logistics company has announced a general price increase of 9.6 percent with effect from January 1, 2023.

4 / 10

FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd | The board of Nykaa will consider issuance of bonus shares in a meeting on October 3.

5 / 10

The Ramco Cements Ltd | The company has commissioned fifth integrated cement plant with a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum at Kolumigundla, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh.

6 / 10

Supriya Lifesciences Ltd | The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM) has granted Certification of Suitability (CEP) for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride, API in AntiHistamine therapy. "This will be an added advantage for Supriya Lifescience Ltd in the European market," the company said.

7 / 10

Dish TV India Ltd | The board of directors of the company has approved the transfer of total equity shares of the company held in Dish T V Lanka (Private) Ltd, an overseas subsidiary of the company and accordingly the former ceases to be the subsidiary of the latter with effect from September 28, 2022.

8 / 10

Genesys International Corporation Ltd | Bentley Systems', an infrastructure engineering software company, infrastructure digital twin solution for cities and campuses OpenCities 365 will power, the company's Genesys’s 3D City Digital Twin Solution for Urban India – the first city digital twin project launched by any Indian company.

9 / 10

ITI Ltd | The company's board of directors approved the allotment of 77,33,204 equity shares (Rs 10 face value and premium of Rs 93.45) to the President of India, against capital grant of Rs 80 crore received from the Government of India.

10 / 10

KPI Green Energy Ltd | The company has appointed Shabana Bajari as an Interim Chief Financial Officer of the company.