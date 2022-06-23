Route Mobile, Maruti Suzuki, Nazara Tech and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 23



1 / 7 Route Mobile Ltd | The company's shares closed nearly 8.2 percent higher on the BSE after news of its board to consider buy back of shares on June 28.



2 / 7 Auto stocks | The Nifty Auto index increased the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, up nearly 4.4 percent. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Here Motorcorp, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motors, Tata Motors, ended 3.5-6.5 percent up.



3 / 7 Chemplast Sanmar Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, the shares of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd closed nearly 14.8 percent higher.



4 / 7 Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | After months of fighting, microfinance major Spandana Sphoorty Financial entered into a settlement with its promoter and founder managing director Padmaja Gangireddy. Its shares closed almost 19.9 percent higher on the BSE.



5 / 7 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC | The company's shares rose about 3 percent after Citi initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of Rs 515, which implies a close to 30 percent gain from the current level. However, its shares closed 0.8 percent up on the BSE.



6 / 7 Nazara Technologies Ltd | JM Financial Institutional Securities has initiated its coverage on shares of Nazara Tech with a ‘hold’ rating and target price of Rs 1,070, implying a 5 percent upside from the current level. The company's shares closed 4.7 percent up on the BSE.