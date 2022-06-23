Route Mobile, Maruti Suzuki, Nazara Tech and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 23

[caption id="attachment_13915542" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Route Mobile Ltd | The company's shares closed nearly 8.2 percent higher on the BSE after news of its board to consider buy back of shares on June 28.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13352952" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Auto stocks | The Nifty Auto index increased the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, up nearly 4.4 percent. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Here Motorcorp, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motors, Tata Motors, ended 3.5-6.5 percent up.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13915582" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Chemplast Sanmar Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, the shares of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd closed nearly 14.8 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13915722" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | After months of fighting, microfinance major Spandana Sphoorty Financial entered into a settlement with its promoter and founder managing director Padmaja Gangireddy. Its shares closed almost 19.9 percent higher on the BSE.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13915822" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC | The company's shares rose about 3 percent after Citi initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of Rs 515, which implies a close to 30 percent gain from the current level. However, its shares closed 0.8 percent up on the BSE.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13866692" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Nazara Technologies Ltd | JM Financial Institutional Securities has initiated its coverage on shares of Nazara Tech with a ‘hold’ rating and target price of Rs 1,070, implying a 5 percent upside from the current level. The company's shares closed 4.7 percent up on the BSE.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13594592" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, the shares Star Health closed 5.7 percent lower.[/caption]