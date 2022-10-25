RIL, Tech Mahindra, Laurus Labs and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 25

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session with minor cuts. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17656.35, 74.40 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 59543.96, 287.70 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Reliance Industries Ltd | The company reported its net profit at Rs 13,656 crore for the three-month period, down 23.9 percent sequentially owing to pressure in its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business on Friday. Its stock ended 1.5 percent lower.

Laurus Labs Ltd | Laurus Labs Ltd shares extended fall for the fourth consecutive trading session on Tuesday after the company reported a weak set of earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 (Q2 FY23). Its stock ended 5.4 percent down.

Tech Mahindra | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 3.3 percent higher.

Bank stocks | The NIfty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up XX percent. The shares of SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India ended 1.1 to 9.3 percent higher.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd | The company bagged an order from Foresight. Its stock ended 2.2 percent lower.

RBL Bank | Private sector lender RBL Bank came under selling pressure on Tuesday as higher provisions for bad loans as of September end hit investor sentiment. RBL shares were trading 3.69 percent at Rs 122.50 at 11.38 am on BSE. Its stock ended nearly 2.6 percent down at Rs 123.95 apiece.

FMCG stocks | The Nifty FMCG index dropped the most among sectoral indices, down 1 percent. The shares of Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Dabur, Marico, United Breweries Ltd, Emami, Nestle India, HUL, Britannia ended 0.5 to 2.8 percent lower.