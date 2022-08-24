    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    RIL, SpiceJet, RBL Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 24

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    SUMMARY

    Indian shares ended Wednesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17604.95, 27.45 points higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 59085.43, 54.13 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

    Reliance Industries Ltd | Brokerages have raised their target prices for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares, implying an upside of as much as 20 percent from Tuesday's closing price. The RIL stock rose as much as one percent after CLSA said a big jump in the oil-to-conglomerate's cash flow is aided by its working capital. Its stock ended 0.3 percent down.

    SpiceJet | Shares of SpiceJet rose as much as 3 percent on Wednesday after the financially troubled Indian carrier said it is open to investment from external parties, including other airlines, as it seeks to raise Rs 2,000 crore. Its stock ended 1.4 percent up on the BSE.

    IndusInd Bank | IndusInd Bank share price rose as much as 2 percent on Wednesday as the foreign brokerage firm Jefferies sees about a 23 percent upside in the stock from the current market price. Among the top Nifty50 gainers, its stock ended nearly 2.9 percent up.

    TCS | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price continued to trade under pressure as the Street remained cautious on the IT bellwether's stock amid margin headwinds faced by the sector amid mixed brokerage stances. TCS' margins in the first quarter came in at 14-year lows. Its stock ended 0.9 percent down.

    SecMark Consultancy | Shares of SecMark Consultancy touched a 52-week high of Rs 250.45, gaining nearly 10 percent on the BSE, after the company's board approved the issue of bonus shares. Its stock ended 5.4 percent up at Rs 240 apiece on the BSE

    RBL Bank | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 16.9 percent higher.

