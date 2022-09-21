    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Zomato: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 700 while CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of PB Fintech with a target price of Rs 750.

    Zomato | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Zomato and maintains a target price of Rs 100. The brokerage house says that the management of the company is bullish on quick commerce business.

    SBI | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of State Bank of India (SBI) and raised the target price to Rs 700. The brokerage house says that the management of the company is eyeing healthy credit growth.

    Reliance Industries | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries and upped the target price to Rs 3,080. According to the brokerage house, the company has a strong balance sheet.

    PB Fintech | CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of PB Fintech with a target price of Rs 750. The brokerage believes the firm has a dominating position in digital-led insurance origination.

