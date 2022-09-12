    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    photos

    RIL, Medplus Health, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 12

    IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    The Indian market ended Monday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17936.35, 103.00 points up, while the BSE Sensex closed at 60115.13, up 321.99 points. Here are the key stocks that moved most today:

    1 / 9

    Infosys Ltd | Infosys shares rose on Monday after Citi maintained a 'buy' rating on the IT major with a target price of Rs 1,725, implying more than 14 percent upside from its closing price on Friday. The brokerage highlighted that the Infosys management is confident on delivering on its revenue guidance for the year ending March 2023. Its stock ended nearly 1.5 percent up.

    2 / 9

    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) | Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the world's largest integrated producer of polyester will acquire the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd. and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd. The acquisition will be done through RIL's wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Petroleum Retail Ltd., which now operates as Reliance Polyester Ltd. RIL's stock ended nearly 1.2 percent up.

    3 / 9

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 3.8 percent up.

    4 / 9

    Nazara Technologies Ltd | Gaming and sports media platform, Nazara Technologies rallied 5 percent in trade on Monday reacting to Google India allowing fantasy sports and rummy apps on its Play Store as a one-year programme. Its stock ended nearly 4.5 percent higher.

    5 / 9

    Cinema stocks | Shares of multiplex chains PVR and Inox Leisure climbed over 5 percent in early morning trade on Monday, September 12, riding on reports Brahmastra Part One: Shiva crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in worldwide box office earnings in the first weekend of its release. The shares of PVR and Inox ended nearly 4.1 and 3.8 percent higher.

    6 / 9

    Medplus Health Services Ltd | Medplus Health shares fell in trade on Wednesday, falling more than 7 percent from the day's high and continuing its recent downtrend despite global brokerage firm Nomura seeing strong upside in the stock price of the online pharmacy retailer.  Its stock ended nearly 2 percent lower.

    7 / 9

    Coal India | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 2.5 percent down.

    8 / 9

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd | Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers touched their 52-week high in early morning trade on Monday, September 12, after the realty firm said it was looking to acquire a few land parcels this fiscal year to build housing projects with sales potential of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore. Shares of the company gained 2.37 percent and touched an intraday high of Rs 550.4, its 52-week high level on the BSE. However, its stock ended 0.3 percent up at Rs539 apiece.

    9 / 9

    Asahi India Glass Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 6.4 percent down.

