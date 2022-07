1 / 9 Infosys Ltd| Infosys shares fell on Monday amid overall weakness in the market, a day after the company reported a quarterly net profit that fell short of Street estimates. Its revenue growth beat analysts' forecasts and the Bengaluru-based IT giant raised its guidance by 100 basis points, but concerns persist on the Street about its shrinking margin. Its stock closed 0.2 percent lower on the BSE.



2 / 9 Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices, nearly 1.5 percent up. The shares of Jindal Stainless Limited, NMDC Ltd, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Tata Steel closed 1.2 to 3 percent higher.



3 / 9 Zomato Ltd |Zomato shares fell as much as 14.26 percent in early trade on Monday, hitting an all-time low, as one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders ended on July 23. Nifty500's top loser, its shares closed nearly 11.3 percent lower.



4 / 9 Mahindra & Mahindra | Nifty50's top loser, the company's shares closed nearly 4 percent lower.



5 / 9 GAIL (India) Ltd | Shares of GAIL India rose as much as 3 percent on Monday after the company said in an exchange filing its board of directors would meet on July 27 to consider the issuance of bonus shares. Its stock closed 3.8 percent higher on the BSE.



6 / 9 UltraTech Cement | After rising for six straight days, UltraTech Cement shares fell as much as 2 percent on Monday on likely profit taking after the cement maker posted a strong set of quarterly numbers. Barring CLSA, brokerage firms have a bullish view of UltraTech Cement. Its stock closed nearly 1.3 percent lower on the BSE.



7 / 9 Navin Fluorine International Ltd | The company's shares gained on strong quarterly earnings. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares closed 11.1 percent higher.



8 / 9 Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) | RIL shares declined on Monday despite the oil-retail-telecom conglomerate reporting a robust set of April-June quarter earnings last week. The sharp intraday fall of almost four percent in the RIL stock price is a good buying opportunity, say most experts. Its stock closed 3.3 percent lower on the BSE.