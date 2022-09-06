    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    RIL, ICICI Lombard, Apollo Tyres and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 6

    RIL, ICICI Lombard, Apollo Tyres and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 6

    RIL, ICICI Lombard, Apollo Tyres and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 6
    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indexes ended Tuesday's trading session flat. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17655.60, 10.20 points lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 59196.99, 48.99 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

    Reliance Industries Ltd | Reliance Industries has acquired a 79.4 percent stake in California-based SenseHawk for $32 million, expanding its presence in the new energy space. Its stock ended nearly 1 percent higher.

    Tata Consumer Products | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 2.2 percent lower.

    ICICI Lombard | Global brokerage firm Jefferies has maintained a buy rating on ICICI Lombard and sees about a 29 percent upside in the stock from the current market price.
    Jefferies has set its target price on the stock at Rs 1,620. Its stock ended 3.2 percent down.

    GAIL | Shares of Gas Authority of India Ltd., gave up some gains from the early minutes of trade on Tuesday. The stock traded ex-bonus, starting today. The company has fixed September 7, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares. Its stock ended 2 percent up.

    Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd | Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, India's largest food service company, and the operator of fast-food chains like Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India surged over 2 percent after it announced the appointment of Sameer Khetarpal as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director. Its stock ended nearly 1.8 percent higher.

    Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd | Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission climbed over 7 percent after the company and its international subsidiaries secured new orders worth Rs 1,345 crore. Its stock ended 6.6 percent higher.

    Apollo Tyres | India's second-largest tyre company in revenue terms, Apollo Tyres surged in Tuesday's trading session after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an "overweight" rating. The brokerage's price target of 329 per share implies a potential upside of 31 percent from Monday's closing levels. Its stock ended 7.3 percent up.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd | Narayana Hrudayalaya shares jumped more than five percent to a four-month high of Rs 744 on Tuesday, a day after the hospital chain announced plans to acquire a 100-bed orthopedic and trauma hospital at Narayana Health City campus in Bengaluru for Rs 200 crore. Its stock ended nearly 0.8 percent up at Rs 712 apiece.

