RIL, Bajaj Finserv, Ruchira Papers and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 30

SUMMARY Indian shares ended Tuesday's trading session near the day's high and all Nifty stocks ended in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17759.30, 446.40 points higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 59537.07, 1564.45 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Reliance Industries Ltd | Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares succumbed to selling pressure for a second straight day on Tuesday, a day after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate made a slew of announcements at its 45th annual general meeting (AGM). Analysts, however, remained upbeat on the index heavyweight, banking on the group's growth, expansion and 5G drive. Its stock ended 1.6 percent up on the BSE.

Ashok Leyland | Ashok Leyland share price surged more than 3 percent on Tuesday, a day after the commercial vehicle maker launched BADA DOST i1 and i2 and its limited edition, adding to the range of BADA DOST vehicles. Its stock ended nearly 4 percent up.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd | Shares of Bajaj Finserv surged 5 percent on Tuesday after the consumer finance firm fixed September 14, 2022, as the 'record date' to determine the members eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares, and the issue of bonus equity shares of the company. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 5.4 percent up.

BLS International Services Ltd | Shares of IT service provider company BLS International Services Ltd zoomed over 18 percent in the early morning trade on Tuesday, August 30, after news of global financial services firm Nomura Singapore Ltd buying a stake in the IT company. Its stock ended 13.6 percent up.

Piramal Enterprises | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 44.8 percent down.

Ruchira Papers Ltd | The company's board approved the bonus issue of one share for every 10 shares held. Its stock ended nearly 7.1 percent down.