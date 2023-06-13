Reliance, Tata Motors, Gland Pharma and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Gland Pharma with a target of Rs 1,702 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 617 per share.

Reliance | Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 3,040 per share. It says that clean energy represents new growth pillar with $2 trillion investment in India through 2050.

Gland Pharma | Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Gland Pharma with a target of Rs 1,702 per share. It says for most of the top 10 molecules, it sees partner market shares recovering from a trough.