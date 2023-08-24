CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsReliance, Sun Pharma, IndiGo and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Reliance, Sun Pharma, IndiGo and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

Citi has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 2,750 per share, while Bernstein has initiated an 'outperform' rating on Paytm with a target of Rs 1,100 per share.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 24, 2023 9:40:05 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Reliance, Sun Pharma, IndiGo and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls
brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, reliance stock, reliance shares, sun pharma stock, sun pharma shares, indigo stock, indigo shares, paytm stock, paytm shares, sbi card stock, sbi card shares,
Image count1 / 7

Reliance | Citi has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 2,750 per share. It says the investment by QIA Cements in Reliance Retails valuation is in line with estimates of $100 billion

brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, reliance stock, reliance shares, sun pharma stock, sun pharma shares, indigo stock, indigo shares, paytm stock, paytm shares, sbi card stock, sbi card shares,
Image count2 / 7

Sun Pharma | HSBC has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,275 per share. It says the US Court of Appeals ruled against the company in patent litigation for deuruxolitinib

brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, reliance stock, reliance shares, sun pharma stock, sun pharma shares, indigo stock, indigo shares, paytm stock, paytm shares, sbi card stock, sbi card shares,
Image count3 / 7

Sun Pharma | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,313 per share. It says it expects the company to file for approval in near-term with potential approval and launch in FY25.

brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, reliance stock, reliance shares, sun pharma stock, sun pharma shares, indigo stock, indigo shares, paytm stock, paytm shares, sbi card stock, sbi card shares,
Image count4 / 7

IndiGo | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on IndiGo with a target of Rs 2,070 per share. It says the first quarter benefited from multiple tailwinds, most of which appeared reversing in the second quarter.

brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, reliance stock, reliance shares, sun pharma stock, sun pharma shares, indigo stock, indigo shares, paytm stock, paytm shares, sbi card stock, sbi card shares,
Image count5 / 7

SBI Cards | Bernstein has initiated an 'underperform' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 650 per share. It says it finds SBI Cards to be stuck on the wrong side of disruption. It adds that it expects no revival in revolvers and sees continued pressure on fee margin.

brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, reliance stock, reliance shares, sun pharma stock, sun pharma shares, indigo stock, indigo shares, paytm stock, paytm shares, sbi card stock, sbi card shares,
Image count6 / 7

Paytm | Bernstein has initiated an 'outperform' rating on Paytm with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says it expects Paytm's loan disbursal volume to grow and achieve market share of 4 percent by FY26.

brokerage calls, buy sell, buy sell rating, reliance stock, reliance shares, sun pharma stock, sun pharma shares, indigo stock, indigo shares, paytm stock, paytm shares, sbi card stock, sbi card shares,
Image count7 / 7

Sun Pharma | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,313 per share. it says it has estimated peak sales in excess of $500 million and DCF value of assets to be at $400 million.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X