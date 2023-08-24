Reliance, Sun Pharma, IndiGo and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

1 / 7

Reliance | Citi has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 2,750 per share. It says the investment by QIA Cements in Reliance Retails valuation is in line with estimates of $100 billion

Sun Pharma | HSBC has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,275 per share. It says the US Court of Appeals ruled against the company in patent litigation for deuruxolitinib

Sun Pharma | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,313 per share. It says it expects the company to file for approval in near-term with potential approval and launch in FY25.

IndiGo | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on IndiGo with a target of Rs 2,070 per share. It says the first quarter benefited from multiple tailwinds, most of which appeared reversing in the second quarter.

SBI Cards | Bernstein has initiated an 'underperform' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 650 per share. It says it finds SBI Cards to be stuck on the wrong side of disruption. It adds that it expects no revival in revolvers and sees continued pressure on fee margin.

Paytm | Bernstein has initiated an 'outperform' rating on Paytm with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says it expects Paytm's loan disbursal volume to grow and achieve market share of 4 percent by FY26.

